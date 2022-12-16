Senate passes bill to recind COVID-19 mandate, increase pay for military members

WASHINGTON, DC. (WSAW) - A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense has passed the Senate and now goes to President Biden to be signed into law.

The bill approved Thursday night authorizes about $45 billion more for defense programs than President Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill.

Lawmakers are trying to account for inflation and boost the nation’s military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department’s civilian workforce.

For example, this new increase means that a typical service member who has recently graduated from their basic training would receive around an extra $1,100 over one year, but service members who hold both higher rank and longevity in the military will see higher increases in pay base on their current pay grades.

There has not been any information released regarding whether this bill includes military members who were forced out of the service for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine will now be able to re-enter the military.

