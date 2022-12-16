Newman’s Conner Krach named 2022 Win Brockmeyer scholarship winner

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic’s Conner Krach has been named the Win Brockmeyer Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Greater Wausau Area for 2022.

Krach was named the winner at the Win Brockmeyer Scholarship banquet on Friday, beating out three other players nominated. Elijah Parker-Coleman of Wausau East, Cole Stevens of D.C. Everest and Caleb Tuley of Wausau West were the other respective nominees.

Krach has led the Cardinals to back-to-back eight-player state championships as the quarterback. Last season, he passed for 1,620 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 914 yards running the ball on his way to being named the Wissports.net eight-player football offensive player of the year. On the defensive side, Krach had 43 tackles with 11 interceptions.

Conner Krach during the eight-player state championship. (Conner Krach)

To be nominated, each student athlete must meet the following selection criteria, as established by the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee in 1996:

- Graduating senior from D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic, Wausau East, or Wausau West High Schools (or any other greater Wausau area high school that develops a football program in the future);

- Who is an outstanding football player;

- Achieving recognition by his peers and coaches;

- Who is a positive role model;

- And displays the characteristics of: Aggressiveness, Courage, Physical development and Sportsmanship

Krach wins a $1,500 scholarship, while the other three athletes will each take home $500 scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.