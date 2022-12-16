News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Newman’s Conner Krach named 2022 Win Brockmeyer scholarship winner

Newman's Conner Krach with head coach Paul Michlig and athletic director Joe Ackermann
Newman's Conner Krach with head coach Paul Michlig and athletic director Joe Ackermann(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic’s Conner Krach has been named the Win Brockmeyer Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Greater Wausau Area for 2022.

Krach was named the winner at the Win Brockmeyer Scholarship banquet on Friday, beating out three other players nominated. Elijah Parker-Coleman of Wausau East, Cole Stevens of D.C. Everest and Caleb Tuley of Wausau West were the other respective nominees.

Krach has led the Cardinals to back-to-back eight-player state championships as the quarterback. Last season, he passed for 1,620 yards and 23 touchdowns. He added 914 yards running the ball on his way to being named the Wissports.net eight-player football offensive player of the year. On the defensive side, Krach had 43 tackles with 11 interceptions.

Conner Krach during the eight-player state championship.
Conner Krach during the eight-player state championship.(Conner Krach)

To be nominated, each student athlete must meet the following selection criteria, as established by the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee in 1996:

- Graduating senior from D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic, Wausau East, or Wausau West High Schools (or any other greater Wausau area high school that develops a football program in the future);

- Who is an outstanding football player;

- Achieving recognition by his peers and coaches;

- Who is a positive role model;

- And displays the characteristics of: Aggressiveness, Courage, Physical development and Sportsmanship

Krach wins a $1,500 scholarship, while the other three athletes will each take home $500 scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

Latest News

Lakeland Union girls basketball in a game against D.C. Everest on Dec 13, 2022.
Lakeland girls, Medford boys basketball pick up wins in Dec. 13 prep highlights
Newman's Jackson Pfender in a game against Abbotsford.
Marshfield, Newman boys, Athens girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 9 prep highlights
Mosinee hockey celebrates a goal in the Marathon Cup.
Mosinee, Wausau West hockey advance to Marathon Cup final, Lakeland girls basketball picks up win
Mosinee's Davin Stoffel
Mosinee’s Stoffel, Wisconsin Rapid’s Connor Akey named to AP all-state team