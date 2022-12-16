Many still without power following ice and snow storms

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Friday, nearly 20,000 people in Wisconsin remained without power. Two days of winter weather caused power outages to thousands of people. Wednesday’s ice caused tree branches to snap. Thursday’s heavy snow didn’t help, and made it more difficult for repair crews.

In Marathon County, as of noon on Friday, 894 customers were affected. The county has service from seven electrical providers. The majority of customers still without service live in Knowlton and Mosinee.

In Langlade County, 575 customers are still without service. In Clark County, 319 customers were without service as of noon Friday.

The most significant power outages in the state are affecting customers in Sawyer, Rusk, Bayfield and Washburn counties.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.