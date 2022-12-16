News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America

Latest News

Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
The still life (left), made in 1865, is one of only a handful of works that Cézanne dated, so...
Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk