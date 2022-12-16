Grafton pilot killed during WWII, accounted for after almost 80 years

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that U.S. Army Air Force 1st Lieutenant Roy Harms, 26, of Grafton, was killed during World War II and was accounted for on Aug. 2.

In the summer of 1943, Harms was assigned to the 329th Bombardment Squadron, 93rd Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator bomber Harms was piloting was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest in Romania.

His remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command, the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. The AGRC was unable to identify more than 80 unknowns from Bolovan Cemetery, and those remains were permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.

In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses. These remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Harms’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Harms’ name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

The family only recently was given a full briefing on his identification. Harms will be buried in Grafton.

The U.S. Army Regional Mortuary-Europe/Africa also helped in the identification efforts.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil.

Roy Harms, a pilot during WWII, accounted for after almost 80 years. (DPAA)

Roy Harms news clipping from 1943. (DPAA)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.