First Alert Weather: Light snow coming in waves Friday, turning chilly for the Holidays

Leftovers from Thursday’s winter storm brings periods of light snow Friday. Expect a drop in temperatures for the upcoming Holidays
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The bulk of Thursday’s winter storm is done, but we’ll continue to see ripple effects as a low-pressure slowly tracks east. Expect light snows to come in waves throughout Friday. Looking ahead, the upcoming Holidays look to turn chilly.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s, with light snow showers at times
Highs in the mid to upper 20s, with light snow showers at times

Low pressure located back to our west in Minnesota continues to slowly slide east into Wisconsin, Friday. We will see waves of light snow and snow showers throughout Friday. Though, we won’t be looking at any heavy snowfall, periods of light snow will slowly accumulate and lead to an additional 1-2″ inches. You may need to do a bit more shoveling by the end of Friday. Roads will remain slippery and possibly snow-covered at times. Highs on Friday in the mid to upper 20s.

Another couple inches or so of snow is possible through Friday night.
Another couple inches or so of snow is possible through Friday night.

Clouds sticking around into the start of the weekend on Saturday. There is a chance of snow showers during the day on Saturday, especially in the north. Highs in the mid 20s. Clouds with some breaks of sun on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Highs in the mid 20s. The next weather maker will be a cold front that arrives later Monday night into Tuesday morning. First, there will be some snow and perhaps minor accumulations impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The other and more significant aspect will be the ushering in of much colder air starting Tuesday and likely sticking around for the rest of the week and perhaps into the Christmas holiday weekend.

Temperatures slowly dropping over the weekend
Temperatures slowly dropping over the weekend

Clouds breaking for a bit of sun on Tuesday by the afternoon, brisk, and colder. Highs in the low to mid 10s. Clouds with some sun on Wednesday and next Thursday, rather cold. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper single digits, with wind chill values going from around -25° in the morning to the -10s during the afternoon. Temps will likely be below zero to start next Thursday with highs in the mid-single digits above zero. We will monitor this part of next week to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed due to the extreme cold.

Below normal temperatures heading into the holidays
Below normal temperatures heading into the holidays

