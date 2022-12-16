News and First Alert Weather App
The DNR reminds snowmobilers to stay safe on the trails this winter

(wluc)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding snowmobilers to operate within their limits and stay sober on the trails this season.

In the early months of 2022, there were 14 fatal snowmobile crashes, 10 of which involved alcohol. The DNR says if you choose to consume alcohol, wait until after you’ve safely returned home.

“Excessive speed, alcohol use, and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes. Remember to ride responsibly and look out for yourself and others. Sober riding is always the best policy,” says Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator. “Snowmobiles and drinking don’t mix. Making the smart choice and abstaining from alcohol can save your life. Impairment of any kind, either by drugs or alcohol, can have tragic consequences.”

The DNR is offering some early-season ice safety reminders for those taking to the trails:

  • Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.
  • Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to cross.
  • Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and help retain body heat.
  • Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.
  • Slow down when traveling at night.
  • Know if the lake has inlets, outlets, or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.
  • Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.

Visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips, and how to register your snowmobile.

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, may confidentially report by calling or texting the Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24/7. Trained staff relay the information to conservation wardens. Reports can also be filed online here.

