Crandon International Raceway named 2022 outstanding facility of the year

(Crandon Int'l Raceway)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Adding the finishing touch to a record-shattering year, the annual Race Track Business Conference was the historic location of the National Speedway Directory awarding Crandon International Raceway with the prestigious “Outstanding Facility of the Year” award for 2022.

The announcement took place in Indianapolis as part of last week’s Performance Racing Industry show.

“This award recognizes excellence in the production and promotion of top-tier racing events in the country, and in recent years Crandon International Raceway has earned its place as one of the very best facilities in America,” said Turn 3 Media CEO Joe Tripp.

Presented by the SPEED SPORT media platforms, the award marks the first time in history that an off-road facility has earned the honor. The annual Race Track Business Conference is hosted by the National Speedway Directory and provides a platform for industry leaders to collaborate, analyze, and conceptualize the business of motorsports.

“We are pleased to honor Crandon International Raceway for being the epicenter of short-course off-road racing,” said the National Speedway Directory’s Tim Frost. “Their unique relationship with the community makes it a major destination for racers and fans each Labor Day weekend.”

The previous award winners included the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2013, Daytona International Speedway in 2015, M1 Concourse in 2019, and Autobahn Country Club in 2021.

