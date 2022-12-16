City asks Wausau residents to help clear hydrants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the first big snowstorm of the winter, people in central Wisconsin dug out Thursday morning.

Many people who spoke with NewsChannel 7 commented how heavy the snow was and that they had to come out a few times as the snow continued to fall and plows pushed snow back into their driveways and sidewalks.

As people dug out of their homes, the Wausau Fire Department was asking that they dig out their nearest hydrant too.

“If you could, please, check out your hydrants in your neighborhood, notice where they are, and give a hand and help out your neighbors keeping them clear,” Deputy Chief Jeremy Kopp asked.

The department is busy, especially on snowy days.

“There’s some slip and falls. We have a lot of fire alarms going off, down branches, down power, those types of things. So, it’s been one of those mornings.”

While they are trying to “Keep the Wreath Green” and hope they do not have to respond to a fire, if they do, they will need a water supply.

“Our fire engines have water on them, but it’s not an endless supply, obviously, so one of our main concerns or our main objectives, when we get onto a scene, is to establish a water supply.”

In most cases in the City of Wausau, that means connecting to a fire hydrant.

“Obviously, that takes longer when they’re snow-covered or buried. Then we have to find them, dig them out to find our water supply, or connect to our water supply.”

The city’s Public Works Department is tasked with this job along with clearing snowy roads; but Kopp said it is a big task with more than 1,700 hydrants throughout the city, especially this year.

“Some of our departments are short-handed and it’s going to be a huge task to try to keep fire hydrants clear this winter,” Kopp said.

When hydrants are covered, he added, it can take a while to even find the nearest hydrant let alone dig it out.

“It’s putting a lot of people’s property at risk, as well as their lives, as well as our firefighters’ safety, and our own lives.”

He said they are looking for people to clear 3 feet around the hydrant and a path to the road and/or the sidewalk. The less they have to clear in an emergency throughout the season, the more they can focus on doing their job of putting out fires.

