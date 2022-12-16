News and First Alert Weather App
Aspirus Health Plan names new president

Kyle Brua
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health Plan has announced Kyle Brua is its new President.

“I am pleased to join Aspirus Health Plan at this time of growth and opportunity to help provide excellent, cost-effective health care to help improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Brua. “I am looking forward to working with this talented team of individuals who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our members.”

Aspirus Health Plan has recently expanded to offer Medicare Advantage plans for seniors in the Wisconsin counties of Sauk, Vilas and Waupaca to provide coverage for the newly acquired Aspirus Health facilities in those locations.

Brua brings more than 30 years’ of experience related to health plan management, forecasting and competitive intelligence, contract negotiations and strategic financial planning to Aspirus Health Plan. Most recently Brua was consulting in Minneapolis where he provided financial, actuarial and analytical service to numerous health plans and systems.

