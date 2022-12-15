News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

VIDEO: Inside EF-2 tornado that struck near New Orleans

A home surveillance video captured the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Security video from a Tesla obtained by WVUE shows the EF-2 tornado that slammed into Jefferson Parish on Wednesday leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The video begins calmly but things turn chaotic in seconds. The sky darkens before debris is strewn about. Almost as quickly as the situation deteriorated, things calmed again, with a truck blown over and a roof torn from a house across the street.

WVUE drone video from the morning after shows the extent of the damage and the overturned box truck.

Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.
Still shots from a Fox 8 drone capture tornado damage in Gretna along Gulf Drive.(WVUE)

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
Cody J. Huebner
Shawano man in custody after leading police on armed manhunt
Snowfall reports in North-Central
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow accumulating through Thursday morning, hazardous conditions

Latest News

Incredible Lights
Holiday light display from Joe Krzysiak
Shoveling heavy snow can lead to a heart attack if you overexert yourself
Doctors offer tips on how to safely shovel the wet heavy snow
Authorities in South Florida say the four-year mystery surrounding a newborn found dead in the...
Case solved: Authorities say mother arrested in 4-year mystery of ‘Baby June’ death
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home