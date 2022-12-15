News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17, 2023.

The Chrisleys were sentenced last month on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and several tax crimes including attempting to defraud the IRS.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in a minimum-security prison in Pensacola, while his wife will serve seven years at a medium-security prison in Marianna.

Each will also serve three years of supervised release, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
Cody J. Huebner
Shawano man in custody after leading police on armed manhunt
Snowfall reports in North-Central
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow accumulating through Thursday morning, hazardous conditions

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
The Dow was down nearly 800 points at around noon Eastern Thursday.
US stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia, New Hampshire latest states to ban TikTok from state computers
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home