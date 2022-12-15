News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say(MGN Image)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options.

“With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are truly going above and beyond,” said Matt Brewer, Vice President of Operations – Primary Care, Aspirus Health.

Aspirus offers considerations to help their patients and communities save time, navigate care, and potentially feel better more quickly.

Self-Care at home: When is it appropriate to stay home and monitor and treat early symptoms? Self-care is appropriate in many cases. If you have only just begun to experience symptoms – such as a runny nose or a mild temperature – you wouldn’t need to seek treatment. Some of the patients seeking care at Aspirus are not candidates for care, and it extends wait times for those with more acute symptoms.

I think I have COVID: What’s next?

Aspirus has developed an interactive COVID Symptom Checker tool in their MyAspirus app to help patients determine their next steps when they experience COVID symptoms, or were recently exposed. Check out myaspirus.org/MyChart/SymptomChecker.

Who should visit a walk-in clinic or urgent care center in person? An in-person walk-in clinic visit is especially appropriate for anyone who has a worsening cough or high fevers that won’t come down with medication.

What other types of care are available? Aspirus offers both on-demand video visits and e-visits for Wisconsin patients, available on MyAspirus and performed by Aspirus providers. Many conditions and symptoms are well-suited to telehealth, including pink eye, rashes, sinus concerns, and recurring urinary tract infections.

What about calling your primary care provider’s office? Patients should definitely contact their primary care office FIRST. Pam Warnke, Nurse Practitioner at Aspirus Weston Clinic says, “It’s always a great idea to start with your primary care clinic. If your primary care doctor can’t see you within the next two to three days sometimes there are other providers in the clinic that can see you in a timely manner. Similarly, there are nurse triage lines available through your primary care clinic to walk you through the steps of where you should seek care given your symptoms.”

For non-respiratory symptoms, your primary care provider’s office may be your best bet to secure a specific appointment time and avoid a long wait.

  • Call your clinic; if your provider isn’t available, ask for the next available appointment with any provider. You can also check appointment availability on MyAspirus.
  • Keep in mind that your primary care provider has a nurse line. Feel free to call the nurse line to triage symptoms, seek advice on care, and help set up an appointment if appropriate.

When should someone seek Emergency Care? Hospital Emergency Departments (EDs) are for serious acute life-threatening problems and not the best choice for minor illness or injuries. EDs get patients the immediate care they need, that in some cases may be lifesaving.

Learn more: Aspirus has a web page dedicated to care options. Visit aspirus.org/right-care.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
Snowfall reports in North-Central
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy snow accumulating through Thursday morning, hazardous conditions
Cody J. Huebner
Shawano man in custody after leading police on armed manhunt

Latest News

Spending a Snow day at Granite Peak
Spending a Snow day at Granite Peak
Wausau native Grace Stanke at a Miss America competition.
Wausau native Grace Stanke wins Miss America
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) shoots ahead of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez...
Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl, left, blocks out Lehigh's Tyler Whitney-Sidney (22) during the first...
No. 22 Wisconsin beats Lehigh 78-56 for 4th straight victory
Senate passes bill to recind COVID-19 mandate, increase pay for military members