Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes.

Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work.

Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the building for a meeting when they heard the call for help.

The firefighters joined Pierce’s own emergency response team and worked on Lyle for about 20 minutes. They gave him CPR and shocked him with an AED about 6 times before an ambulance took Lyle to the hospital.

“We know that that’s very manpower intensive, it’s physically demanding, and so the way we give people the best chance is we rotate people doing compressions so that we do an adequate job,” said Chief Blake Holte, Springdale Fire Department in Arkansas.

It’s been 10 months since the incident and Lyle is doing well. He even got to meet his heroes this week in person for the first time.

“Those are, those are three of my heroes over there right now,” said Lyle. “A level of gratitude that I can’t possibly express.”

“So many lives were touched that day, whether it’s the first response crew or Mike or Mike and his wife, and you know ours even. Being able to come back here and have these experiences as well, it’s pretty cool,” said Captain James Kehrli, Springdale Fire Department in Arkansas.

“It reiterates why you maybe chose this profession, that you have an impact like that. For one like this to kind of come full circle, this is a very unique opportunity for ourselves,” said Asst. Chief Jim Vaughan, Springdale Fire Department in Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.