Have a plan when preparing for a snowstorm

ReadyWisconsin encourages people to have emergency supplies incase of a power outage
ReadyWisconsin encourages people to have emergency supplies incase of a power outage
By Jade Flury
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain, sleet, and snow can be treacherous if you’re not properly prepared for the conditions, but having an emergency plan in place is important in case things take a turn for the worse.

ReadyWisconsin says people should be stocked up on basic supplies in their homes and vehicles like flashlights, blankets, and food. They also advise having a plan in case of a power outage.

“You want to make sure that in the event that you were to lose power you have that plan in place so that you know what you’re going to do in order to stay warm,” says Andrew Beckett, a public information officer for Wisconsin Emergency Management. “Whether that’s having extra blankets available to you or if you have a wood-burning fireplace in your home, making sure those are ready to go.”

ReadyWisconsin also says to have emergency kits at home and inside your car. Some items that should be inside the car emergency kit are non-perishable food items, a snow shovel, and an extra phone charger.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

