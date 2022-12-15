HAPPENING FRIDAY: Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump

(WSAW) NewsChannel 7 is teaming up with Wagner Shell once again for the Share Your Holidays Celebrity Gas Pump on Friday, Dec. 16.

It’s at the Wagner Shell located at 3001 Schofield Ave., in Weston from 6-9 a.m. and at the location and at 4611 West Stewart Ave. in Wausau from 4-7 p.m.

NewsChannel 7 staff members will pump your gas for a donation to Share Your Holidays. You’ll get a free carwash and a cup of coffee to thank you for your donation.

Share Your Holidays is a fundraiser and donation drive benefiting the Wausau Salvation Army, Neighbors' Place and Peyton's Promise.

All money raised is doubled thanks to matching grants.

If you’re unable to attend the gas pump, but would still like to donate, monetary donations can be dropped off at any Wausau IncredibleBank branch or NewsChannel 7 studios. Checks should be made out to “Share Your Holidays”. Food can be dropped off at NewsChannel 7. We’re located at 1114 Grand Avenue.

Donations can also be made online. Click here to donate online.