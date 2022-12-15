First responders taking proactive approach to poor weather conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When an emergency strikes, time is of the essence. First responders are there to help every day, regardless of weather conditions.

Firefighters and Paramedics Jerod Blomberg said they respond to more accidents when road conditions are poor. They have to keep the crews’ safety in mind when they head out to help.

“It may take us a few extra minutes to respond to an emergency,” said Jerod Blomberg, firefighter and paramedic, at Wausau Fire Department.

Blomberg said it’s better they make it there a little later rather than rush and get in an accident themselves. “We slow down, we give ourselves a little extra cushion between the vehicles around us. we make sure we’re breaking early and accelerating slowly,” says Bloomberg.

Once they get to the scene, precautions continue. Sometimes they wear these grips on their shoes so they can move quickly on the ice.

First responders also have to be hyper-aware of their surroundings. “We train our officers to make sure that we are looking behind us,” says Sgt. Mathew Strickland, State Patrol.

Strickland said it can be dangerous to be out on the road. Wausau Police Department posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday that one of their own cars was hit by a vehicle that lost control on the ice. Luckily no one was hurt.

“We’d also remind motorists of our move-over law and to try to get over to the opposite lane and make sure they have the appropriate following distance. As weather deteriorates we know that the following distance needs to increase,” says Strickland.

Blomberg says responders will be out in the elements on days like today, but if you can avoid it, do so. “If you do have to be out make sure that you leave yourself and out while you’re driving, leave some extra space, and take your time.”

