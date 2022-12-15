News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night

The first major winter storm of the season produced ice, followed by several inches of snowfall in the region.
Snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday night in the area.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow has been falling since Wednesday night in North Central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals listed below are from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

Snowfall amounts from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
Snowfall amounts from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.(WSAW)

Jump River: 12.0″

Neillsville: 10.0″

Phillips 9.8″

Greenwood: 9.0″

Iola 9.0″

Park Falls 9.0″

Hazlehurst: 8.9″

Spencer 8.5″

Weston 8.0″

Dorchester 7.9″

Amherst 7.5″

Medford 7.5″

Stanley 7.5″

Wausau 7.5″

Rhinelander 7.4″

Bowler 7.0″

Hewitt 6.5″

SE Nekoosa 6.5″

Waupaca 6.5″

New Rome 6.5″

Plover 6.2″

Merrill 6.0″

Port Edwards 5.8″

Wild Rose 5.7″

Friendship 7.2″

