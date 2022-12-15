First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals since Wednesday night
The first major winter storm of the season produced ice, followed by several inches of snowfall in the region.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow has been falling since Wednesday night in North Central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals listed below are from Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
Jump River: 12.0″
Neillsville: 10.0″
Phillips 9.8″
Greenwood: 9.0″
Iola 9.0″
Park Falls 9.0″
Hazlehurst: 8.9″
Spencer 8.5″
Weston 8.0″
Dorchester 7.9″
Amherst 7.5″
Medford 7.5″
Stanley 7.5″
Wausau 7.5″
Rhinelander 7.4″
Bowler 7.0″
Hewitt 6.5″
SE Nekoosa 6.5″
Waupaca 6.5″
New Rome 6.5″
Plover 6.2″
Merrill 6.0″
Port Edwards 5.8″
Wild Rose 5.7″
Friendship 7.2″
