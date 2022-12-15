First Alert Weather: More snowfall into Friday, colder times ahead next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first significant ice and snowfall in the region produced a quarter to half an inch of ice and several inches of snowfall. Although the heaviest snowfall took place from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the snow is not done falling and accumulating in North Central Wisconsin.

Snow showers and light snow overnight into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Low pressure located back to our west in Minnesota Thursday night will slowly slide to the east into Wisconsin on Friday. In doing so, periods of light snow and snow showers will continue Thursday night and on Friday. This will lead to an additional 2-4″ inches in most of the area through Friday night. So you will probably have to do a bit more shoveling. Roads will also remain slippery and snow-covered at times. Thursday night into Friday morning temperatures will slip back into the low to mid 20s. Highs on Friday will stay in the 20s, topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

The flakes wind down Friday night with lots of clouds sticking around into the start of the weekend on Saturday. There is a chance of snow showers during the day on Saturday, especially in the north. Highs in the mid 20s. Clouds with some breaks of sun on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. Highs in the mid 20s.

A cold front will spark light snow in the region Monday night into early Tuesday. (WSAW)

Light snow will wind down later in the morning Tuesday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker will be a cold front that arrives later Monday night into Tuesday morning. First, there will be some snow and perhaps minor accumulations impacting the Tuesday morning commute. The other and more significant aspect will be the ushering in of much colder air starting Tuesday and likely sticking around for the rest of the week and perhaps into the Christmas holiday weekend.

Frigid air will move our way for the mid to late week. (WSAW)

Wind chills are forecast to be below zero Tuesday PM. (WSAW)

Wind chills of -25 to -30 are possible Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds breaking for a bit of sun on Tuesday by the afternoon, brisk, and colder. Highs in the low to mid 10s. Clouds with some sun on Wednesday and next Thursday, rather cold. Highs on Wednesday are in the upper single digits, with wind chill values going from around -25° in the morning to the -10s during the afternoon. Temps will likely be below zero to start next Thursday with highs in the mid-single digits above zero. We will monitor this part of next week to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed due to the extreme cold.

