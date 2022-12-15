News and First Alert Weather App
1 dead in single vehicle crash in Shawano County

By Sean White
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Wis. (WSAW) - On Dec. 14 at approximately 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Hwy 117, in the Township of Hartland in Shawano County.

Deputies arrived and upon investigating the crash, located a woman in the vehicle who was trapped inside. Life-saving measures were attempted, but as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased female was identified as an 81-year-old female from the Cecil area. The initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Townline Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch adjacent to the eastbound lane.

The vehicle struck a tree and appeared to have rolled before coming to rest. At the time of the crash, road conditions were reported by the responding deputy to have been wet and becoming ice-covered due to heavy freezing rain.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Shawano Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bonduel Fire Department, and Bonduel EMS.

The crash is still under investigation and additional details will be released later.

