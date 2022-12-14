Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin plans to build country farm retreat for Wisconsin veterans

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is located in the Northwoods of Wisconsin with an ultra-quiet retreat for Wisconsin veterans and their families to use free of charge.

Currently, they are using an RV, but need to get construction underway for a 988-square-foot ranch home.

The goal is to begin building this upcoming spring. Their fundraising goal is $150,000, but they will also accept donations for building materials, labor fixtures, and professional labor. Sponsorships are available at all levels. Naming rights are available as well.

The retreat is located at W14743 1st Ave in Gleason. Featuring seven acres of quiet & peaceful surroundings where vets can come and stay to decompress and get away from their daily struggles and challenges, or to relax with their families, or other veterans.

Country Haven Farm features friendly animals that people enjoy interacting with including four Scottish highland cows, pygmy and fainting goats, mini donkeys, and mangalitsa pigs.

The program is 100% volunteer ran and all donations will go directly to the building fund.

For more information or to provide a donation, visit wwwuwi.org. You can also call 920-470-1845 or email vfrank1968@gmail.com.

