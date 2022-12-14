Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s natural resources board has voted to proceed with regulating so-called forever chemicals in the state’s groundwater.

The unanimous vote Wednesday by the state Natural Resources Board comes 10 months after groundwater regulations for PFAS chemicals were scrapped under pressure from the state’s powerful business industry.

Regulators in February adopted standards for surface and drinking water. Those went into effect in June. It will take about two years for the groundwater limits to be finalized. Environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS contamination spoke Wednesday in favor of moving ahead with adopting the standards.

