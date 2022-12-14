News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules

PFAS faucet generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s natural resources board has voted to proceed with regulating so-called forever chemicals in the state’s groundwater.

The unanimous vote Wednesday by the state Natural Resources Board comes 10 months after groundwater regulations for PFAS chemicals were scrapped under pressure from the state’s powerful business industry.

Regulators in February adopted standards for surface and drinking water. Those went into effect in June. It will take about two years for the groundwater limits to be finalized. Environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS contamination spoke Wednesday in favor of moving ahead with adopting the standards.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

