News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response

A Wausau PD squad was damage during a slide-in crash in Wausau
A Wausau PD squad was damage during a slide-in crash in Wausau(Wausau Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning.

The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.

No one was injured. The squad SUV had damage to the rear quarter panel.

I

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Multi-Day Winter Storm arrives Wednesday through Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm will bring ice and heavy snow accumulations
Village of Plover
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
Bob & Tom Show logo
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

Latest News

Brand Biller
Plea deal likely for suspect in 2020 armed carjackings
PFAS faucet generic
Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules
`
Stevens Point declares snow emergency due to upcoming snowstorm
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of...
UWSP alumnus JP Feyereisen traded to Los Angeles Dodgers