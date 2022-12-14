Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning.

The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.

No one was injured. The squad SUV had damage to the rear quarter panel.

