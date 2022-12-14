UWSP alumnus JP Feyereisen traded to Los Angeles Dodgers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point alumnus JP Feyereisen has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting. The news comes one day after Feyereisen had been designated for assignment.

Right-handed reliever J.P. Feyereisen is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade, sources tell ESPN. Heading back to the Tampa Bay Rays is a minor league pitcher.



Rays DFA'd Feyereisen to make room for Zach Eflin. An injury is expected to keep Feyereisen out most of 2023. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2022

It was announced last week that Feyereisen would be undergoing surgery to repair the labrum and shoulder cuff in his shoulder. He is expected to be out until August of next season, leading to the Rays to let go of Feyereisen to make room for their new pitcher, Zach Eflin.

Feyereisen was in the midst of a career season in 2022, not allowing a run for 24.1 innings pitched. In June, Feyereisen was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder injury. In 89.2 career innings with the Rays and Brewers, Feyereisen has a 2.31 ERA with 85 strikeouts.

