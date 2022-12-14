News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP alumnus JP Feyereisen traded to Los Angeles Dodgers

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of...
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point alumnus JP Feyereisen has been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN’s Jeff Passan is reporting. The news comes one day after Feyereisen had been designated for assignment.

It was announced last week that Feyereisen would be undergoing surgery to repair the labrum and shoulder cuff in his shoulder. He is expected to be out until August of next season, leading to the Rays to let go of Feyereisen to make room for their new pitcher, Zach Eflin.

Feyereisen was in the midst of a career season in 2022, not allowing a run for 24.1 innings pitched. In June, Feyereisen was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder injury. In 89.2 career innings with the Rays and Brewers, Feyereisen has a 2.31 ERA with 85 strikeouts.

