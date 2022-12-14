News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point declares snow emergency due to upcoming snowstorm

A heavy snow forecast is expected to blanket parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area...
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mayor of Stevens Point has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of a Thursday snowstorm.

During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense.

Cars that are parked in the street are a safety concern for plow drivers since it creates an additional obstacle while trying to clear the snow.

Snow Emergencies:

  • Stevens Point --Wednesday at 10 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m.

