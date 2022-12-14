News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers.

Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.

“Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by the winter storm that’s bringing strong winds, accumulating ice and snow to north central Wisconsin,” explained Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen.

He said crews are finding multiple tree limbs that have fallen onto electric equipment, as well as downed trees.

“We know it is frustrating to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power to them,” said Cullen.

According to dispatch reports, crews are investigating the report of a downed powerline on Huckleberry Road near Edgar. Crews were paged to a home on Sugarbush Lane around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a branch on a powerline causing it to spark.

Click here to view current outages.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Multi-Day Winter Storm arrives Wednesday through Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm will bring ice and heavy snow accumulations
Village of Plover
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
Bob & Tom Show logo
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

Latest News

Brand Biller
Plea deal likely for suspect in 2020 armed carjackings
A Wausau PD squad was damage during a slide-in crash in Wausau
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
PFAS faucet generic
Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules
`
Stevens Point declares snow emergency due to upcoming snowstorm