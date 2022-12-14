Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers.

Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.

“Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by the winter storm that’s bringing strong winds, accumulating ice and snow to north central Wisconsin,” explained Wisconsin Public Service spokesman Matt Cullen.

He said crews are finding multiple tree limbs that have fallen onto electric equipment, as well as downed trees.

“We know it is frustrating to be without power, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power to them,” said Cullen.

According to dispatch reports, crews are investigating the report of a downed powerline on Huckleberry Road near Edgar. Crews were paged to a home on Sugarbush Lane around 1:40 p.m. for the report of a branch on a powerline causing it to spark.

