Plea deal likely for suspect in 2020 armed carjackings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old Wausau man accused of stealing two vehicles and later leading investigators on a high-speed chase is scheduled to reach a plea agreement.

Brand Biller is charged with seven counts including armed robbery and fleeing an officer. And in a separate case, he’s charged with receiving stolen property. The plea deal would consolidate his two criminal cases.

On Sept. 1, 2020 he was arrested after police said he stole an Aspirus van at gunpoint, broke into a home, and stole another car in Wausau prompting a high-speed chase and standoff in Weston.

Police said dispatch received a call for an armed robbery and theft of an Aspirus transport van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital just after 7 p.m. The caller reported to police that a man entered the passenger side of an occupied Aspirus transport van, showed a handgun, and made demands of the driver. The driver, an Aspirus employee, was able to leave the vehicle without being physically harmed. The suspect then stole the van.

At 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a second call of a stolen vehicle from a home on the 1500 block of West Knox Street in Wausau. That caller reported to police that a man entered the home, said he had a gun, and took keys to the homeowner’s car telling them not to follow him. The suspect stole the homeowner’s car. He left the Aspirus transport van in the homeowner’s driveway.

Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle traveling east on Highway 29 from Highway 51. The driver did not stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over with lights and sirens, prompting a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Deputies said Biller left the road on East Everest Avenue, near Community Center Drive in Weston.

Deputies disabled the stolen vehicle. A standoff ensued for approximately 50 minutes. Investigators said Biller remained in the vehicle, had a firearm, and threatened to harm himself. He was later arrested.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.