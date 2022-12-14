News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Plea deal likely for suspect in 2020 armed carjackings

Brand Biller
Brand Biller(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old Wausau man accused of stealing two vehicles and later leading investigators on a high-speed chase is scheduled to reach a plea agreement.

Brand Biller is charged with seven counts including armed robbery and fleeing an officer. And in a separate case, he’s charged with receiving stolen property. The plea deal would consolidate his two criminal cases.

On Sept. 1, 2020 he was arrested after police said he stole an Aspirus van at gunpoint, broke into a home, and stole another car in Wausau prompting a high-speed chase and standoff in Weston.

Police said dispatch received a call for an armed robbery and theft of an Aspirus transport van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital just after 7 p.m. The caller reported to police that a man entered the passenger side of an occupied Aspirus transport van, showed a handgun, and made demands of the driver. The driver, an Aspirus employee, was able to leave the vehicle without being physically harmed. The suspect then stole the van.

At 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a second call of a stolen vehicle from a home on the 1500 block of West Knox Street in Wausau. That caller reported to police that a man entered the home, said he had a gun, and took keys to the homeowner’s car telling them not to follow him. The suspect stole the homeowner’s car. He left the Aspirus transport van in the homeowner’s driveway.

Around 8 p.m., a deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle traveling east on Highway 29 from Highway 51. The driver did not stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over with lights and sirens, prompting a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Deputies said Biller left the road on East Everest Avenue, near Community Center Drive in Weston.

Deputies disabled the stolen vehicle. A standoff ensued for approximately 50 minutes. Investigators said Biller remained in the vehicle, had a firearm, and threatened to harm himself. He was later arrested.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing his trade after at least a dozen...
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
Multi-Day Winter Storm arrives Wednesday through Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Winter storm will bring ice and heavy snow accumulations
Village of Plover
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
Bob & Tom Show logo
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi in a ditch.
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

Latest News

A Wausau PD squad was damage during a slide-in crash in Wausau
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
PFAS faucet generic
Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules
`
Stevens Point declares snow emergency due to upcoming snowstorm
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of...
UWSP alumnus JP Feyereisen traded to Los Angeles Dodgers