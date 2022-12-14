UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m.

Original story:

The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.

The lane is expected to be closed for two hours. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is on scene handling the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

