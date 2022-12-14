News and First Alert Weather App
Lakeland girls, Medford boys basketball pick up wins in Dec. 13 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union girl’s basketball and Medford boys basketball both picked up road wins on Tuesday.

Lakeland’s head coach, Melissa Ouimette, returned to her old stomping grounds of D.C. Everest where she is the school’s all-time leading scorer. Her Thunderbirds dominated the Evergreens, 73-33.

Logan Baumgartner and Medford’s prolific offense stifled Merill. Ty Metz’s 19 points led the Raiders in a 72-34 win.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher J.P. Feyereisen throws from the mound during the first inning of...
UWSP alumnus J.P. Feyereisen designated for assignment by Rays
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night
