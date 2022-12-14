Lakeland girls, Medford boys basketball pick up wins in Dec. 13 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union girl’s basketball and Medford boys basketball both picked up road wins on Tuesday.

Lakeland’s head coach, Melissa Ouimette, returned to her old stomping grounds of D.C. Everest where she is the school’s all-time leading scorer. Her Thunderbirds dominated the Evergreens, 73-33.

Logan Baumgartner and Medford’s prolific offense stifled Merill. Ty Metz’s 19 points led the Raiders in a 72-34 win.

