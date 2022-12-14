News and First Alert Weather App
‘For Kids From 1-92′ event at The Grand Theater postponed due to weather

For Kids From 1-92 has made the decision to postpone their concert to next week on Dec. 21
For Kids From 1-92 has made the decision to postpone their concert to next week on Dec. 21
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to inclement weather, For Kids From 1-92 has made the decision to postpone their Dec. 14 concert at The Grand Theater until next week on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date and no action is needed.

Those unable to attend on the new date can contact The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 to refund or exchange their tickets.

