‘For Kids From 1-92′ event at The Grand Theater postponed due to weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to inclement weather, For Kids From 1-92 has made the decision to postpone their Dec. 14 concert at The Grand Theater until next week on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date and no action is needed.

Those unable to attend on the new date can contact The Grand’s Ticket Office at 715-842-0988 to refund or exchange their tickets.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.