First Alert Weather Days: First round of weather beginning to fall in the area

Impactful weather late Tuesday through Thursday as a multi-day winter storm arrives.
By Mark Holley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a slow-moving, multi-day winter storm impacts the region. The multi-day winter storm to bring two rounds. We have high confidence this winter storm will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, allowing for ice to accumulate, followed by heavy amounts of snow.

The first round of that weather is beginning to fall in the Northwoods area and is causing the roads to become more slick and icy as the night wears on. The divide between the green and red roads is where the edge of the storm is at. However, even though the roads show green there is some precipitation falling right now which means that the rain-mix could very quickly freeze.

Northwoods area road conditions as first batch of weather falls
Northwoods area road conditions as first batch of weather falls(511 WI)

Again, areas where freezing rain falls, will see ice accumulations anywhere from a glaze to a quarter of an inch of ice. This will cause hazardous travel conditions overnight Tuesday into Wednesday from roughly Highway 10 and north.

Up to a quarter-half inch of ice possible Wednesday as freezing rain falls
Up to a quarter-half inch of ice possible Wednesday as freezing rain falls(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

