Armed and dangerous man on foot in Cassian area in Oneida County

Cody J. Huebner
Cody J. Huebner
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - On Dec.14, the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with a suspicious male identified as Cody J. Huebner, 32.

Huebner entered a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another vehicle, the person took off on foot into the woods with a gun. Huebner is on foot in the Cassian area on South Shore Road near Landing Resort. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking for residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious. There is a heavy police presence in this area and avoid if possible.

