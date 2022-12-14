Airport officials provide helpful tips for traveling this season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The number one issue travelers face is showing up late for their flights, making it important that you arrive at the airport early enough.

Not just for when your flight takes off, but when your gate opens. Give yourself enough time in case any TSA difficulty comes your way or if you forget something, you have enough time to problem-solve.

“We really want everyone to get through the checkpoint smoothly and efficiently. When you have a prohibited item it doesn’t just slow you down, it slows everyone in a line behind you down. So we want you to think smart and pack smart,” says TSA Regional Spokesperson Jessica Mayle.

People are always forgetting about the 3.4 oz rule. Do not pack prohibited items. This will cause delay for you and others waiting in line. Pack what you need, not what you want. One way to make sure you know the correct information before your flight is to download your airline’s app.

CWA Airport Director Brian Grefe says, “The best way to get information about your flight and current updates is through the airline’s app.”

Always look at weather changes prior to your flight and have a plan in case of a delay or cancellation. If you have any questions or need any accommodations, communicate those concerns to TSA before your screening.

