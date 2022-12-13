Wisconsin and Papua New Guinea renew ties with partnership agreement

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (WSAW) - Leaders of the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea Defence Force gathered in Port Moresby on Dec. 2 to sign a National Guard State Partnership agreement between the two organizations.

This partnership officially began in 2020, but COVID-19 travel restrictions delayed the formal signing ceremony conducted by Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp of the Wisconsin National Guard and Maj. Gen. Mark Goina of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

“The Wisconsin National Guard was really excited when Papua New Guinea applied for the National Guard State Partnership Program,” says Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Our history and experience with the Papua New Guinean people during World War II made it the perfect fit.”

The Wisconsin National Guard returns to Papua New Guinea through the National Guard State Partnership Program, sponsored by the U.S. DoD. National Guard units from a U.S. state collaborate with partner nations on civil and military affairs and encourage person-to-person ties. Program members also collaborate on disaster response preparation and training, which is a primary National Guard mission in the United States.

Papua New Guinea joins 94 other nations in the National Guard State Partnership Program. The program began in 1991 and has strengthened ties between the U.S. and numerous nations. Collaborative visits between the U.S. and Papua New Guinea began in 2021.

“While pandemics and other events may have delayed this formal ceremony, they have not delayed us building this partnership over the past two years,” Knapp said during the ceremony. “Service members of both of our nations have done important work through virtual conferences and in-person visits here in Papua New Guinea, Hawaii, and Wisconsin.”

Knapp explained the State Partnership Program’s strategic purpose. “Militarily, this partnership is very important for the United States,” says Knapp. “Papua New Guinea is a strategically important nation in the Pacific, and a secure and peaceful Pacific free from aggression is our nation’s primary strategic focus.”

“The relationship between Papua New Guinea and Wisconsin was forged in blood 80 years ago Wisconsin’s 32nd ‘Red Arrow’ Infantry Division arrived in Port Moresby in 1942,” says Goina. “For Papua New Guinea, the chance to be part of this great program and to contribute to regional and international peace and stability is important.”

The group concluded the trip with a brief ceremony and wreath laying at the Bomana Memorial Cemetery. The cemetery honors those Australians and Papuan New Guineans killed during World War II along the Kokoda Trail, which was a grueling campaign that prevented the Japanese from capturing Port Moresby.

