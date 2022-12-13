Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue.

It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.

They started in 2018 as outreach at the Warming Center and the Medical Director said they’re extremely excited to be growing. “We’ve been working towards this for the past 4 years,” says Jeff Oswald, Medical Director Wausau Free Clinic.

Final touches are still being put on the clinic, but right now they’re only open half a day per week. The goal is to eventually be open as much as they can with the volunteer staff they have. “Right now we have a real state-of-the-art clinic. We have four exam rooms, a small procedure room,” says Oswald.

There’s also a small dispensary, lab, and reception area. “It’s pretty exciting we can offer a lot more services now,” says Oswald. “The primary purpose of our clinic is to offer high-quality health care to individuals like that who don’t have health insurance and everything we give here is free.”

Everything gets paid through grants and healthcare organizations like Marshfield Clinic. Medications come from pharmacies that donate throughout the country. Even their staff works for free.

“Everybody here is non-paid. that includes physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, front desk and now we also have a pharmacist,” says Oswald.

Medical Director Jeff Oswald says the center fills a need in the area. About 10 percent of people living in Marathon County don’t have health insurance and most are low-income. It also helps those outside their county. “Really we’ve been seeing people from all over the area as far away as Abbotsford because there are really no similar type clinics in this area,” says Oswald.

Patients can come for any health concerns they have. If the clinic cannot treat them they will help them find a way to get care at another facility.

