Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area.

One of their member communities, the Village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found out, the Stevens Point CVB projected a $300,000 shortfall in room tax contributions from Plover.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says he didn’t see Plover’s departure coming, “I don’t recall anyone being talked to about this prior to the action.”

Plover Village Administrator Dan Ault says it’s something they’ve been considering for some time, “We certainly admire the City of Stevens Point, but we also feel like we want to go in a little different direction.”

He says Plover’s come a long way in the last decade or so, and they’re ready to get out of the shadow of their neighbor. “We’ve had substantial development. In fact, the Village of Plover has had more home growth than the entire county combined,” says Ault.

With big events like the U.S. Golf Association Senior Men’s Tournament coming to Sentry World next summer, the loss of plover’s contribution could have made things difficult. Wiza says luckily hotels in Stevens Point have been doing better than expected and will cover a lot of that loss. “Subtracting those additional revenues, left only about $100,000 shortfall.”

The Village of Plover will join the Town of Plover to bring people there, but Ault says the efforts of either municipality will only benefit both. “We respect that you want to promote the Stevens Point area. We want to promote the Plover area, and we’re fortunate that we’re kind of connected at the hip.”

On Monday, Mayor Wiza asked the Stevens Point Council’s Finance Committee to make up that extra $100,000, and it was met with unanimous approval.

