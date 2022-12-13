News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area.

One of their member communities, the Village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found out, the Stevens Point CVB projected a $300,000 shortfall in room tax contributions from Plover.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says he didn’t see Plover’s departure coming, “I don’t recall anyone being talked to about this prior to the action.”

Plover Village Administrator Dan Ault says it’s something they’ve been considering for some time, “We certainly admire the City of Stevens Point, but we also feel like we want to go in a little different direction.”

He says Plover’s come a long way in the last decade or so, and they’re ready to get out of the shadow of their neighbor. “We’ve had substantial development. In fact, the Village of Plover has had more home growth than the entire county combined,” says Ault.

With big events like the U.S. Golf Association Senior Men’s Tournament coming to Sentry World next summer, the loss of plover’s contribution could have made things difficult. Wiza says luckily hotels in Stevens Point have been doing better than expected and will cover a lot of that loss. “Subtracting those additional revenues, left only about $100,000 shortfall.”

The Village of Plover will join the Town of Plover to bring people there, but Ault says the efforts of either municipality will only benefit both. “We respect that you want to promote the Stevens Point area. We want to promote the Plover area, and we’re fortunate that we’re kind of connected at the hip.”

On Monday, Mayor Wiza asked the Stevens Point Council’s Finance Committee to make up that extra $100,000, and it was met with unanimous approval.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a multi-day...
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way
Firefires responded to the Pittsville fire Saturday night.
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
A winter storm will bring rain, a wintry mix, and snow to the Badger State from Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade

Latest News

Green Bay homeless shelter adds space for at-risk youth
Plover Leaving Stevens Point CVB
Plover Leaving Stevens Point CVB
Borchardt is averaging 20 points and 13 rebounds per game through the Wildcats' first five games.
Hello, My Name Is: Reagan Borchardt
First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a multi-day...
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way