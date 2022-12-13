Shelves empty as demand for children’s liquid pain relief medications increase

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents looking to buy over-the-counter pain relievers for young children will likely have to shop around. The Washington Post reports a national rise in influenza, covid and RSV has caused isolated shortages all over the county.

The products with the highest demand include the liquid forms of acetaminophen and ibuprofen.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson told TODAY.com that the company is experiencing “high consumer demand” right now. “We are doing everything we can to make sure people have access to the products they need, including maximizing our production capacity, and running our sites 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the spokesperson says.

Joanna Dolgoff, a pediatrician and spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatricians, said she has never seen such a situation of “so many respiratory illnesses at the same time hitting so hard” with “emergency rooms, urgent care and doctors’ offices overflowing with patients.”

Experts say that while pain relief medications can help ease symptoms, they are not always necessary.

Dolgoff told the Washington Post that it isn’t always necessary to treat a fever with medication and that parents shouldn’t worry if they can’t find one. “A fever itself is not dangerous unless it gets super high, super quick,” she said. “In rare cases, this can spark a febrile seizure, which is concerning.”

Experts remind parents that acetaminophen and ibuprofen are different medications and the body responds differently to them.

Acetaminophen, or Tylenol, reduces pain and fever. Advil and Motrin, or ibuprofen are NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which reduce pain, fever and inflammation. Tylenol can be given every 4 to 6 hours and is not harsh on the digestive tract. Advil and Motrin can be given every 6 to 8 hours and should not be taken on an empty stomach due to potential digestive system irritation.

TODAY.com offers these suggestions for parents:

For kids ages 2 and up, try substituting chewable medication for liquid versions. For older kids, around ages 11 or 12, try using this as an opportunity to teach them to swallow pills. (You can check the AAP website to find concentration conversions to make sure your child is getting the correct dose of ibuprofen or acetaminophen .)

It’s OK to manage other symptoms with home remedies rather than medications. Try a saline rinse for nasal congestion or honey (for kids at least 1 year old) for a cough.

