School Districts plan for wild winter weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many kids are anxiously waiting to find out if they’ll have school tomorrow. Administrators were in meetings with the national weather service on Tuesday to help make that decision. Their main goal is to make the decision sooner rather than later.

“When I first started in schools, decisions were made really close to the start of the school day,” says Sarah O’Donnell, Director of Communications at Stevens Point Area Public School District.

Now, the D.C. Everest and Stevens Point Area Public school districts try to make the call the night before so students and teachers can plan accordingly. “That’s kind of shifted, now we try to get ahead of it as soon as possible,” says Matt Spets, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, D.C. Everest.

An early decision also allows families to make childcare arrangements if necessary. “If she was considering an e-learning day we’d want to send devices home with students,” says O’Donnell. “We try to at least alert people, here’s what we’re being told, here are the things we’re watching for, please try to make some arrangements for students.”

Once they finally make the call, the dominoes fall across the districts.

“We have school nutrition folks that start by 6 a.m. prepping the day’s breakfast and lunches, we have bus drivers who were out and about before then. we have grounds staff that are here, we wanna keep everybody safe,” says Spets.

Every school district may have a different variation of a plan, but the bottom line is the same for all. “We really want to make sure that it is safe for students to come to school and safe for staff to come to school,” says O’Donnell.

Most districts have their severe weather and snow day plan on their website if you want to know about your child's school plan.

