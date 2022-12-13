News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

School Districts plan for wild winter weather

Many school administrators say they want to make the decisions early enough to allow students and teachers to plan accordingly
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many kids are anxiously waiting to find out if they’ll have school tomorrow. Administrators were in meetings with the national weather service on Tuesday to help make that decision. Their main goal is to make the decision sooner rather than later.

“When I first started in schools, decisions were made really close to the start of the school day,” says Sarah O’Donnell, Director of Communications at Stevens Point Area Public School District.

Now, the D.C. Everest and Stevens Point Area Public school districts try to make the call the night before so students and teachers can plan accordingly. “That’s kind of shifted, now we try to get ahead of it as soon as possible,” says Matt Spets, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, D.C. Everest.

An early decision also allows families to make childcare arrangements if necessary. “If she was considering an e-learning day we’d want to send devices home with students,” says O’Donnell. “We try to at least alert people, here’s what we’re being told, here are the things we’re watching for, please try to make some arrangements for students.”

Once they finally make the call, the dominoes fall across the districts.

“We have school nutrition folks that start by 6 a.m. prepping the day’s breakfast and lunches, we have bus drivers who were out and about before then. we have grounds staff that are here, we wanna keep everybody safe,” says Spets.

Every school district may have a different variation of a plan, but the bottom line is the same for all. “We really want to make sure that it is safe for students to come to school and safe for staff to come to school,” says O’Donnell.

Most districts have their severe weather and snow day plan on their website if you want to know about your child’s school plan. You can also visit WSAW.com to view school and event closings in the ‘Closings and Delays’ tab at the top of the homepage or via our mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Complex storm system arrives Tuesday night
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade
Village of Plover
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
Dr. Susan Turney, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down in September
Bob & Tom Show logo
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana

Latest News

Step one for travelers is to arrive at the airport early
Ensuring stress-free travel by air during the holidays
Donations can be dropped off at the DCE Administration Building
D.C. Everest Winter Wish List accepting donations to help families
Find a list of closings here: https://www.wsaw.com/weather/closings/
School districts making the call on whether to have classes during winter storm
Snowfall Potential
First Alert Weather Days: Complex storm system arrives Tuesday night