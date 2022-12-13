News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods ATV/UTV website gets user-friendly updates, offers new map

Highlights trails in Oneida, Forest, Lincoln & Langlade Counties
ATV riders
ATV riders(123rf.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Four northern Wisconsin counties have teamed up to create a comprehensive website for UTV/ATV riders. The site, northwoodsatv-utv.com was launched to help promote tourism and hospitality in the northwoods.

Both locals and visitors are encouraged to use the website for trail maps, trailside restaurants, and riding regulations.

Users can sort by any of the four highlighted counties: Oneida, Forest, Lincoln or Langlade, or by trail or club, and will find detailed trail descriptions that include length, elevation, parking areas, trail access information, and what riders will see along the way.  The site also includes information about each of the counties’ ATV/UTV clubs, including links to their trail maps and trail reports.

Riders can now order a paper map as well to see the names of trail systems in each county, descriptions, GPS coordinates for parking areas and a general area of where each system is located, all provided by the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association.

“In just a few months, the site has become an invaluable resource for riders,” said Deena Grabowsky, Executive Director of the Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce. “It’s been really well received, and we wanted to build on that success with even more detail and resources. We’re excited to offer the paper map too, as a helpful planning tool for riders as they explore the area, and we’re so grateful for all the insight from the local clubs who helped make this project possible.”

Destination marketing organizations in Antigo/Langlade County, Forest County, Three Lakes, Rhinelander Area, Tomahawk, Minocqua/Arbor Vitae, Woodruff, and Merrill all partnered together to make the site happen, with funding from a Wisconsin Department of Tourism joint effort marketing grant.

