Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead.

“We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty much anytime. It’s more about just strategizing for the length of the storm,” says Kris Baguhn, Operations Superintendent, Marathon County Highway Department. “We’ll probably have a little meeting tomorrow trying to figure out where we’ll run the full fleet then at the late times at night, the off times we call it, we’ll maybe run like a skeleton crew depending how bad it is.”.

Freezing rain is expected throughout Central Wisconsin Tuesday and into Wednesday followed by some possibly intense snow. The department is using brine to help combat slippery roads, which is a cheaper and more effective solution to using salt.

“It helps the rock salt react quicker,” says Scott Brummond, Bridge Crew, Marathon County Highway Department. “It helps preserve our waterway streams on wetlands. And all in all, it’s our number one go-to.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says brine-treated roads clear two hours faster on average compared to salt and reduces average salt use by 23%. It also costs less over the long winter. “Brine is cheaper than salt and it kind of gives a little bit of a barrier between the road, kind of like grease on a skillet,” says Baughn.

Above all, brine is used to ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe on the road.

Brummond says, “Slow down, drive safe, and make it home to your families safe.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.