Howard Young Medical Center to host meet and greet for new Aspirus helicopter

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff is hosting a free meet and greet with Aspirus MedEvac on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. to celebrate the arrival of the new Airbus H135 helicopter based at HYMC.

Community members are invited to HYMC to tour the new aircraft, see an ambulance, and meet and ask questions of the Aspirus MedEvac crews who provide 24-hour air and ground patient transports. They can also learn about how to join the MedEvac team.

“This is a great opportunity to see the new aircraft and talk to the teams that provide emergency air and ground transport for our community,” says Charles Kotke, manager of MedEvac Air and North Region. “People will be able to learn about the sophisticated technologies onboard this state-of-the-art aircraft that allow for greater operational safety, increased weight capacity, and flight range.”

As reported in a previous story on WSAW.com, in tribute to its home base in Woodruff, the Aspirus MedEvac Air 1 has chosen the unique tail number for the aircraft of N240-HY. With “240″ being the Maple Street address of the medical center and “HY” for Howard Young.

Attendees should be aware that during any event, Aspirus MedEvac is still considered “in-service.” Should the need arise, the helicopter will leave to attend to patient transport. This may also cause MedEvac to arrive late or need to cancel an appearance.

Participants are asked to park in Lot B and then proceed to the aircraft hangar.

Aspirus MedEvac is a team of over 250 emergency service providers, that supports 13 interfacility ground bases, two air medical helicopters, and nine 911 bases from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to Portage in Southern Wisconsin.

