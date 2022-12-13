News and First Alert Weather App
Holiday gift guide: SentryWorld has ideas for golfers

Gifts for golf lovers
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - There are less than two weeks until Christmas and if you’re struggling with gift ideas for the avid golfer in your life, SentryWorld has you covered.

SentryWorld’s Director of Golf Danny Rainbow said golf experiences are always a hit.

“Whether it’s getting a gift card to a golf course, lessons with a local pro, or getting to a simulator place where they can get in inside in the wintertime and play some golf,” said Rainbow.

There is a golf simulator at Four Seasons Golf in Wausau and at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

For the golfer looking to improve their skills, Rainbow suggests a golf swing trainer like the Orange Whip. He said it will help a golfer with their rhythm.

“It’s a very flexible shaft with a heavy weight on the end of it that helps golfers get trained to keep their swing in a really good rhythm. Definitely helps them improve their game,” said Rainbow.

Golfers looking to increase their swing speed will want to put the SuperSpeed golf on their list.

“You can practice with those for about six weeks. And you’ll add about 15-20 yards to your shot. So they’ve got a whole training program outlined with those where you kind of graduate to different levels of weights as you build strength in your golf swing,” explained Rainbow.

For the techy golfer, Bushnell Golf makes a Bluetooth speaker. Golfers can magnetize it to the golf cart and it also will give you yardage on each hole you play.

Click here for more information about SentryWorld’s pro shop, including a link to shop online.

SentryWorld will host the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship from June 29–July 2. Click here for ticket information and hospitality packages.

