Hello, My Name is: Reagan Borchardt

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar athletics seem to always be playing late into postseasons. That’s been true for senior Reagan Borchardt. A member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, Borchardt’s last four sports seasons have ended in the sectional round or later. Of course, it’s always good to win. However, turning the page from one season to the next can be tough.

“I think it’s very difficult getting into the new season with just the mentality that we didn’t end the last season the way we wanted to,” said Borchardt. “It’s difficult thinking like the mindset of that season’s over and you have to get into your new sport.”

The Wildcats softball team earned their first-ever trip to state in the spring season, while volleyball’s season ended on the doorstep of state in the sectional finals. As hard as it is to move on, it can also serve as motivation.

“It helps us have the mindset that you can do the same thing, but better this season,” said Borchardt.

In the early stages of the new basketball season, that seems to have been the mindset. Edgar’s started the season 4-1, with Borchardt leading the way. She’s averaging 20.2 points per game and 13.8 rebounds per game. For Borchardt, she credits a lot of her success to her position on the floor.

“Being a post, you see a lot of the court where you’re at the bottom, you can see what’s all going on,” said Borchardt. “I think I do a good job, communicating with my team and being able to talk to them about what’s open and what we should do and what we should run.”

Borchardt’s been a contributor on varsity since her sophomore year. Over time, she’s developed into a force to be reckoned with.

“Reagan’s definitely gained a lot of confidence throughout the year,” said senior teammate Amber Skrzypcak. “Her leadership ability has definitely grown as she’s progressed throughout the seasons.”

The growth in leadership isn’t just apparent to her teammates. Borchardt agrees that her confidence has made her a more physical presence inside, something her coach sees as well.

“She’s just developed a killer instinct,” said head coach Tom McCarty. “We used to have to remind her of what she’s capable of and now she doesn’t need any of those reminders anymore because she knows what she’s capable of.”

Borchardt is one of five seniors on the roster for the Wildcats, a group that’s been together since fourth grade. Across all sports, Borchardt’s grateful for the relationship her teams have formed within the community.

“It’s pretty cool because we’re such a small town and we have support from everyone in the community,” said Borchardt. “I think we’ve really made a mark on Edgar volleyball, even softball is pretty cool and basketball, hoping to make a mark this year and go farther than we have the past few years.”

It may seem busy for Borchardt to constantly juggle the seasons from one to the next. However, as she knows the end to her high school career is on the horizon, she just wants to focus on the present.

“Honestly, I don’t like thinking about it. I hate when I get asked a question about college and beyond high school,” said Borchardt. “I like to live in the moment and I know I’m going to miss my sports because it’s a big part of my life. I just want to live in the moment.”

