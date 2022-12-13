Green Bay homeless shelter adds space for at-risk youth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A homeless shelter in Green Bay with more than 20 years under its belt is branching out. The House of Hope officially opened a new wing with a new drop-in area for at-risk youth.

The House of Hope is a place where children, whether homeless or in a tough parental situation, can come and receive support.

The new drop-in wing helps give a sense of peace to young people. Teenagers asked the staff for quiet spaces to simply be themselves, so there is a living area with TVs a few rooms with Playstations, and a kitchenette.

The quiet spaces are sometimes not enough. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says that’s where mentors and volunteers step in.

With Christmas and other holidays coming up, we asked whether they expect more at-risk kids to come in just so they can have a happy time when everyone else usually does.

“It’s really great and uplifting that we can provide this service and make sure that they’re not alone during this time or any other day during the year. But, it is sad during the holidays when we know that they just want a family. And they’re great kids, and they just need someone to care and love them,” House of Hope executive director Shannon Wienandt said.

The drop-in space is only one part of how House of Hope wants to help at-risk youth. The holidays can be very difficult for at-risk youth. The staff at House of Hope believes all it takes is one person to make a connection for those holidays to be special.

“In the season of giving, to see businesses and individuals step up to offer their time and talents and treasure to support those that are less fortunate, that’s really the reason why we’re celebrating this time of year. So, I think it’s encouraging to all of us who care about youth in this community and understand there’s more that needs to be done,” Mayor Genrich said.

The staff was part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday and they were acknowledged as the backbone that makes the House of Hope hopeful for the future.

“I’m always very proud of that team. It takes a lot to come in here on Christmas, to come in here on the overnight shift, to be here when people are experiencing crisis, day after day after day. And, it’s a lot to take in and to experience, and you have to be a really amazing person to work here,” Wienandt said.

The House of Hope is always in need of volunteers who will share their time and talents. You can call the House of Hope at (920) 884-6740 and ask about their requirements.

While the drop-in center is new to House of Hope, the rest of the facility is open 24/7, even on holidays, at 1660 Christiana St., off Shawano Ave.

