‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana

(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show.

WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning.

Sexton had performed Saturday night in Portland, Indiana. After the set, he went to a restaurant. As he left, Sexton said the shooter pulled up to his car, shot several times, and then sped off. Sexton suffered an injury to the earlobe. His vehicle was also damaged.

Police have identified a suspect and said the act was not random.

