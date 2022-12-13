News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana

Bob & Tom Show logo
Bob & Tom Show logo(BobandTom.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show.

WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning.

Sexton had performed Saturday night in Portland, Indiana. After the set, he went to a restaurant. As he left, Sexton said the shooter pulled up to his car, shot several times, and then sped off. Sexton suffered an injury to the earlobe. His vehicle was also damaged.

Police have identified a suspect and said the act was not random.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days in effect ahead of multi-day winter storm on the way
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade
Dr. Susan Turney, CEO, Marshfield Clinic Health System
Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down in September
Village of Plover
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

Latest News

ATV riders
Northwoods ATV/UTV website gets user-friendly updates, offers new map
First Alert Weather Days in effect ahead of multi-day winter storm on the way
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way
High School Sports
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night
House of Hope adds a drop-in center for at-risk teens, including quiet spaces, video games, and...
Green Bay homeless shelter adds space for at-risk youth