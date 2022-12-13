News and First Alert Weather App
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night

By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two top-five teams in Divison 5 girls’ basketball hosted contests Monday evening, as both #3 Athens and #4 Edgar picked up wins over Colby and Prentice respectively.

The Bluejays, who had won each of their first seven games by at least 22 points, kept their foot on the gas pedal, topping Colby 77-58. Athens moves to 8-0 on the year while Colby drops to 1-7.

In Edgar, the Wildcats picked up a similar result. Edgar led at halftime 32-13 over Prentice and followed that trend into the second half. The Wildcats raced away with a 53-23 win. They now move to 5-1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

