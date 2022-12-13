News and First Alert Weather App
Area schools host send-offs for bands performing in Rose Bowl parade

(WJRT)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two area school marching bands will begin their trips out west next week as they prepare for their upcoming performances in the Rose Bowl parade.

The Mosinee High School will be hosting a send-off at their high school gym on Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. to recognize their band.

The Northland Pines Band, as a part of the larger Northwoods Band, will host a send-off at Northland Pines Middle and High Schools on Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. They will be escorted by the Eagle River Fire and Police Departments into town and then head West towards US Hwy 17.

The Northwoods Band is comprised of participants from local high schools including Wausau East and West, Antigo, D.C. Everest, Lakeland Union, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, and Three Lakes. “While this experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students and community, it is yet another example of the amazing privilege it is to be part of the Northland Pines community. The opportunities and experiences offered to our students are truly remarkable and it is a clear tradition of even our farthest-flung alumni members to keep their home in their mind and their heart!” says Forrest Mann, Northland Pines Director of Bands.

The Rose Parade will be broadcast on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. on ABC, NBC, and streaming online on Peacock.

