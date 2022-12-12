Weston’s Well #4 back online following PFAS testing

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing.

PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.

In March, testing showed Wells 3 and 4 exceed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended health advisory levels and hazard index guidance. On March 17, those two well were taken offline.

The Village of Weston began the installation of a temporary PFAS treatment system for Well #4 in late summer of 2022. On Nov. 3, the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources conducted an inspection of the temporary treatment system for Well #4 and granted authorization to begin operations pending PFAS sample results.

On Nov. 11, the Village of Weston collected Well #4 pre- and post-treatment samples for PFAS and received results on Nov. 17. These test results showed PFAS levels in Well #4 post-treatment to be below all health-based standards recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. After further discussions with the DNR the Village of Weston made final adjustments to begin the process of resuming Well #4 operation.

On Dec 9., Well #4 was put back online and resumed pumping water to the village of Weston water distribution system.

Village leaders said they will continue to conduct operational sampling to ensure PFAS levels stay below DNR and DHS-recommended action levels. Long Term solutions to PFAS contamination at Wells 3 and 4 include installing Granular Activated Carbon at the existing treatment plant. This project is in its early planning stages.

Construction is also underway on Wells 7 and 8. This project should be completed in late summer/fall of 2023.

