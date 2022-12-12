News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

USPS holiday mailing and shipping deadlines

Deadlines are approaching to make sure your gifts shipped via USPS arrive by Christmas.
Deadlines are approaching to make sure your gifts shipped via USPS arrive by Christmas.(Arizona's Family)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year.

Customers are encouraged to follow the 2022 Holiday Shipping Deadlines to make sure packages and mail arrive on time,

Holiday shipping deadlines

• Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military

service

• Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service (Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.)

Alaska

• Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

• Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

• Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland – First-Class Mail and Priority Mail

• Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland – Priority Mail Express

The USPS says new equipment and improvements have expanded the package processing capacity to 60 million packages a day. The organization says mail performance is outpacing last holiday season. The average time to deliver mail or package in the postal network is 2.5 days.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a multi-day...
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way
Firefires responded to the Pittsville fire Saturday night.
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
A winter storm will bring rain, a wintry mix, and snow to the Badger State from Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying

Latest News

Pantera to headline Rock Fest 2023 for first tour in 21 years
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade
Portage County United Way and community surpass 2022 campaign goal
Aspirus consolidating its two primary clinics in Woodruff
Aspirus Woodruff Clinic locations combining to better serve patients