News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken(The Grand Theater Wausau)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring.

Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show.

Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a multi-day...
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way
Firefires responded to the Pittsville fire Saturday night.
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
A winter storm will bring rain, a wintry mix, and snow to the Badger State from Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying

Latest News

Jordan Huffman
Former Plover youth pastor accused of child sexual assault pleads not guilty
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, December 12th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know - December 12th, 2022
Your Town: Wausau, Making a Difference at the UWSP Wausau Campus
University of Wisconsin's impact on Wausau making a difference
First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a multi-day...
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way