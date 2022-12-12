Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring.

Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show.

Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

